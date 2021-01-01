Reversible Sustainable Down Short Coat - XS - Also in: S

Stay warm while looking incredibly chic in this sustainable, down filled reversible coat. 2 looks in one! Constructed from the highest quality Japanese Aviator Satin and the lightest weight sustainable Italian down, this coat is the perfect upgrade to your usual bulky puffer coat. Even with it\'s slim profile it can withstand temperatures as low as -4 Fahrenheit (-20C). It features a cinchable waist, Down lined pockets, water-resistant finish and an oversized down hood to keep the chill out. Made sustainably in NYC\'s Garment District.