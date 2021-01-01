Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic 18K Rose Gold & Alligator Leather Strap Watch

From the Reverso Collection. Securing with a black alligator leather strap, this watch is a testament to Jaeger-LeCoultre's timeless, refined aesthetic with its rectangular 18K rose gold case and silvered grey guilloch dial. Quartz movement Sapphire crystal Silvered grey guilloch dial Arabic numeral hour markers 18K rose gold case/alligator leather strap Buckle closure Made in Switzerland FEATURES Case is water-resistant to 3 ATM Model number: Q2602540 SIZE Rectangular case, 21mm (0.83") W x 35.78mm (1.41") H. Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Watches C > Jaeger-lecoultre > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jaeger-LeCoultre. Color: Black.