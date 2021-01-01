Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with blue sword-shaped hands and black Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Jaeger LeCoultre Calibre JLC 846/1 Hand Wind movement, containing 17 Jewels, composed of 93 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape, case size: 34.2 mm x 21 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Reverso Classic Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso Classic Silver Dial Ladies Leather Watch Q2608530.