JAEGER-LECOULTRE - Reverso Classic Thin 24.4mm Medium Stainless Steel Watch - Silver

Every single watch leaving Jaeger-LeCoultre's headquarters in Le Sentier, Switzerland has passed through the hands of multiple highly skilled craftsmen. This 'Reverso Classic' timepiece is defined by its clean and elegant Art Deco-inspired lines, and has five rows of stainless steel links that are polished to match the shine of the delicate 7mm-thick case. We particularly like the contrast between the blue sword-shaped hands and black Arabic numerals on the dial, featuring the maison's signature guilloché and sunray-brushed finishes. We offer a two year warranty for all working parts and any manufacturing faults. Jaeger-LeCoultre also offers an additional six year warranty from the day of purchase, to be activated on the Maison's website.