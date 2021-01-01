Silver-tone stainless steel case with a white crocodile leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black and silver interchangeable dial with blue sword-shaped hands and black Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. Jaeger LeCoultre Calibre JLC 854/1 Hand Wind movement, based upon JLC 844, containing 21 Jewels, composed of 180 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 45 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape, case size: 42 mm x 25 mm, case thickness: 9 mm. Fold over deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: Q2698420, 2698420, 269.84.20, Q269.84.20. Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso Duetto Duo White Leather Ladies Watch Q2698420.