Jaeger-LeCoultre - Reverso One Duetto 20mm Rose Gold, Diamond And Alligator Watch - one size

Inspired by Jaeger-LeCoultre's popular Art Deco watches from the '30s, this rose gold 'Reverso One Duetto' timepiece has been engineered in Switzerland with a mechanism that makes it so easy to alternate between the silvered guilloché and glittered burgundy faces. It's detailed with 0.63-carats of shimmering diamonds and has a slender alligator strap which perfectly matches the second dial. We offer an eight-year warranty for all working parts and manufacturing faults for Jaeger-LeCoultre watches. For more information, contact one of our experts by emailing myshop@net-a-porter.com Shown here with: [CASASOLA Pants id1162303], [CASASOLA Blazer id1162300], [The Row Tank id1009802], [Anita Ko Ear cuff id1123827], [Anita Ko Ring id1105689], [Anita Ko Earrings id1124434], [Suzanne Kalan Bracelet id1101026], [Suzanne Kalan Cuff id1211873].