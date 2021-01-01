From jaeger-lecoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso One Stainless Steel, Diamond & Leather Strap Watch

$5,850.00
In stock
Description

From the Reverso Collection. Showcasing a rectangular stainless steel case and blue alligator leather strap, this chic watch is embellished with two rows of sparkling brilliant-cut white diamonds. Quartz movement 26 diamonds, 0.29 tcw Sapphire crystal Silvertone dial Arabic numeral hour markers Stainless steel case/alligator leather strap Adjustable buckle closure Made in Switzerland FEATURES Case is water resistant to 3 ATM Model number: Q3288420 SIZE Rectangular case, 20mm (0.79") W x 40mm (1.57") H. Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Watches C > Jaeger-lecoultre > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jaeger-LeCoultre. Color: Navy.

