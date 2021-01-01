L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic acid, Pure Caffeine hydrating eye serum to visibly replump, brigthen dark circles, reduce crow's feet. Dermatologist Validated + Moisturizer sample, 1 kit

Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5 percent Pure Hyaluronic acid and 1 percent pure caffeine eye serum to visibly replump, brighten and reduce crows feet wrinkles How It Works- Non-greasy formula with 1.5 percent pure Hyaluronic acid to enhance skin's moisture retention, 1 percent Pure Caffeine, known to re-energize skin, help noticeably reduce appearance of dark circles and puffiness What's Unique Apply the formula with our unique Triple Roller applicator with three cooling, stainless steel balls that bends providing a full eye contour massage to leave eyes looking refreshed and well-rested Visible Results- Skin feel moisturized. Fine lines, crow's feet are visibly smoother, skin feels firmer. Eyes look younger, less tired. Over time, dark circles look noticeably brighter. Effective for all skin tones. Fragrance free. Paraben free. Allergy tested. Ophthalmologist tested for safety, contact lense suitable.Validated in partnership with an advisory panel of dermatologists. Layers well under make-up.