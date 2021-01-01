*Duo worth £42 when purchased separately* Elemis Revitalise and Replenish Duo Rejuvenate your skin with this Revitalise and Replenish Duo from Elemis. Perfect for dehydrated, sensitive skin, these ingenious products work to nourish and condition your skin, leaving it feeling soft and refreshed. Presented in a elegant Elemis bag, this duo would make the perfect present or a treat for yourself. This set contains the following products: Elemis Rehydrating Rosepetal Cleanser 200ml Elemis Rehydrating Ginseng Toner 200ml