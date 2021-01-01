Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer Global Anti-Aging Power Soft Emulsion. This silky, multi-action fluid - ultra lightweight, ultra comfortable, ultra hydrating - is the potent key to help unlock your skin's youth potential. Helps restore skin’s water and oil balance, so it springs back with a hydrated bounce and glows with radiant new vitality. With powerful RevitaKey Technology featuring the exclusive Moringa Extract, the formula significantly reduces the look of lines and wrinkles. Skin is plumped and supple. The Gateway of Youth At the heart of Revitalizing Supreme+ is the exclusive Moringa Extract. What is Moringa? For thousands of years, the Moringa Plant (often referred to as the “miracle tree”) has been known for its exceptionally nourishing qualities. It holds key building blocks of life - calcium, potassium, Vitamin C, amino acids and Omega 3. It’s one of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients we’ve ever discovered. What the Moringa Extract does: - Helps skin optimize its natural renewal and cellular potential. - Supports a powerful protein known as the “gatekeeper of youth” - helping skin "unlock" multiple anti-aging pathways. - Works together with the pro-collagen technology to help reduce the look of lines and wrinkles. Benefits: Ultra lightweight, ultra comfortable, ultra hydrating. Ideal For: Multiple signs of aging How To Use: Apply all over face and neck, AM and PM. Ideal after your treatment lotion. Use alone or layer under creme.