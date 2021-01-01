Revox Just Vitamin C 20%

Free Radicals can breakdown the collagen in the skin and encourage wrinkles and sagging. Vitamin C is a powerful anti-ageing ingredient, providing the skin with antioxidant protection against free radicals and damage caused by the environment. Vitamin C helps to improve the appearance of wrinkles, brightens the skin tone, works to reduce the dark spots intensity and clarifies the complexion. The Serum is enriched with Aloe Vera Extract and Green Tea Extract to enhance the antioxidant properties of the serum. Both extracts have soothing and nourishing properties. The product targets pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and ageing of the skin.