Rework Shirt Dress in Stripe - Orange/Ivory LG

We got creative and pieced together our leftover shirting scraps from past seasons and upcycled them into a super fun collection of shirt dresses (making *just* enough to use up every last bit of fabric). Wear as a dress, cover-up, or second-layer-this one can be worn a million different ways & looks even better a bit rumpled up. Each one is a unique mix of patterns Pops of color at the collar + cuffs Fits true to size Jia is 5'10" and wearing a size small Size small measures 40.5" around the chest and 41.5" long. Sleeves measure 33.125" long 100% BCI cotton