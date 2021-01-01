Black Rfid Little-Hipster

Here is the Vera Bradley Iconic RFID Little Hipster in Classic Black. When the time comes for style and convenience, this little crossbody has you covered. Made of lightweight, water resistant mini quilted microfiber polyester. Top zipper closure with silvertone hardware. Adjustable crossbody/ shoulder strap. Exterior front zip pocket that includes a large compartment, a bill slot, three card slots and an ID window. Exterior back slip pocket perfect for your phone. Inside features a zip pocket with a charger pocket inside it, and a lining of beautiful coordinating poly satin print. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" on this page to find other Vera Bradley bags and accessories in Classic Black. Measurements: Width 9 3?4", Depth 1 1?2", Height 6 1?2", with a Strap Length of 56" (Strap Drop 26")