Nookie Rhea Faux Leather Mini Dress in White. - size M (also in L, XS) Nookie Rhea Faux Leather Mini Dress in White. - size M (also in L, XS) 60% polyurethane 35% poly 5% spandex. Made in Australia. Do not wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Boned sides. Ruched patent leather. NKIE-WD478. NMJ2115. Nookie's design aesthetic truly honors the female form with their signature Nookie fit being at the core of each concept. At the heart of every collection is the desire to create incredibly flattering silhouettes that complement and pay tribute to a woman's figure.