Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Ribbon God strongest soldiers Tote Bag

God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. It takes a real hero to Fight rheumatoid arthritis like a soldier or veteran. Find faith in religion and believing in god. It is a faithful gift for religious people who believe in god. A nice motivation gift in rheumatoid arthritis awareness month september with a ribbon to support warrior and fighter with courage. Just because you are fighting rheumatoid arthritis doesn't mean you can't be awesome! Fight rheumatoid arthritis 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.