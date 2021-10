This shoulder bag is in black or brown. It has lots of different shaped silver and rhinestone studs all across the front. Even though there is a zipper that encloses the purse, there is a big snapping tab that has a rhinestone conch with more of the matching silver studs. In the inside of the purse, there is one zippered pocket on one side and two open pockets on the other. There is also a zippered bag in the middle as well. Measurements are 12 inches across and 9 inches.