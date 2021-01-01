Rhino Blinds Rhino-150 Ground Blind, Men's, Mossy Oak Breakup Country

Ideal for both bow and gun hunting, the 3-person Rhino Blinds® Rhino-150 Ground Blind offers excellent visibility out and keeps you comfortably concealed while you wait to fire. This easy-to-setup blind features a 5 hub design, shoot-through mesh windows and brush loops for natural cover. In addition, it includes a backpack, stakes and tie down ropes. FEATURES: 3-person ground blind 150D fabric construction provides lightweight durability 5 hub design maximizes strength Window layout allows for 180° of full visibility Shoot-through mesh windows Brush loops for adding natural cover Zipper-less entry Quick setup Ideal for both bow and gun hunting Includes backpack, stakes and tie down ropes Dimensions: 75” x 75” hub to hub Center Height: Approx. 66” Floor Space: 58” x 58” Weight: Approx. 18.6 lbs.