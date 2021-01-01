Traditional meets modern with the stylish uppers and standout midsole of the Sanita Rhoda ankle strap sandals. Leather sandals with a platform silhouette and adjustable ankle strap. Sanita suggests sizing up for half-sizes. Embossed leather upper with an adjustable suede strap. Flexible footbed with heel pad for added comfort. Flexible wood midsole made from wood harvested from FCS-approved sustainable forests. Molded micro rubber outsole provides traction and durable wear. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.