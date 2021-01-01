SUZY LEVIAN Yellow Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Chandelier Cubic Zirconia Drop Earrings at Nordstrom Rack

Make a sparkling statement with these elegant chandelier dangling earrings! These gorgeous earrings feature yellow and white cubic zirconia hand set in yellow sterling silver. These earrings showcases pear, round, and oval cut cubic zirconia gemstones in prong and pave settings. These chandelier earrings feature a leverback closure keeping them secure and comfortable. These earrings are perfect for any special event! . Leverback. Approx. 1.11" x 2.13". Imported Cubic Zirconia, Yellow Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver