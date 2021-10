Athletic meets archival on this chunky sneaker made from a mix of monogrammed fabrics with leather and reflective trim. A terry cloth lining provides plush cushioning, while a contrast sole adds an unexpected pop of color. 2" (51mm) heel; 1 1/2" platform (size 38.5) Lace-up style Reflective details enhance visibility in low light or at night Removable insole Textile and leather upper/textile lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Designer Shoes