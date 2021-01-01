Smythe Rib Cuff Birkin Blazer in Light Grey. - size 4 (also in 10, 2, 6, 8) Smythe Rib Cuff Birkin Blazer in Light Grey. - size 4 (also in 10, 2, 6, 8) Poly blend. Imported. Front button closure. Lightly padded shoulders. Ribbed contrast cuffs. Front flap pockets. Back vent. SMYT-WO279. FA2137. In 2004, Smythe was born when best friends Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe quit their day jobs to fulfill their dream of making great jackets. The luxe Canadian womenswear brand designs flawlessly tailored, contemporary jackets in nostalgic colors, textures and prints. The impeccable menswear tailoring details and iconic silhouettes create wardrobe essentials that are equally novel yet versatile.