Rib Hacci Vagabond - Russet

We updated our popular Vagabond tank! The Rib Hacci Vagabond features the same great body as our traditional Vagabond, but this time in a stretch rib hacci knit fabric. This comfy tank has a flattering v-neckline, yoke back, and relaxed fit. With its soft feel and flattering fit, it is a style that you will want to have in every color. DETAILS AND CARECAREMachine wash cold, turn inside out, gentle cycle, wash dark colors separately, do not bleach, tumble dry low, warm iron if needed. FABRICRib Hacci: 53% Polyester, 43% Rayon, 4% SpandexFITRelaxed Fit. Model is wearing Size S.SPECS(Size S) Bust: 33" Length: 26.75"