Enza Costa Rib Midi Tank Dress in Mustard. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Enza Costa Rib Midi Tank Dress in Mustard. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 87% viscose 10% silk 3% lycra. Unlined. Rib knit fabric. Unfinished hem. ENZA-WD220. SRS1678. Designer of Enza Costa, Rogue, is a Canadian born based in Los Angeles. The line consists of comfortable yet luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and supima and definitely brings to the collection a sort of understated sheer elegance. A staple must-have in any wardrobe, her tees are featured on celebs like Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez.