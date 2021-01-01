Enza Costa Rib Sweater Knit Pencil Skirt in Dark Green. - size S (also in XS) Enza Costa Rib Sweater Knit Pencil Skirt in Dark Green. - size S (also in XS) 96% cotton 4% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Unlined. Elastic waistband. Ribbed jersey fabric. Raw cut hem. Skirt measures approx 30.5 in length. ENZA-WQ35. 66R6040. Designer of Enza Costa, Rogue, is a Canadian born based in Los Angeles. The line consists of comfortable yet luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and supima and definitely brings to the collection a sort of understated sheer elegance. A staple must-have in any wardrobe, her tees are featured on celebs like Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez.