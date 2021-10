This ribbed stretch tank top flaunts a square neckline. Square neck Sleeveless Pullover style 85% nylon/15% spandex Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 15.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Year Of Ours > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Year Of Ours. Color: New Blue. Size: Small.