BOSS Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Sweater

Knit with a versatile, slim fit, allover ribbing shapes this soft cashmere-blend sweater. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Vented hem Wool/cashmere Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 27 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Known for sharp tailoring and exceptional fabrics since its launch in 1924, BOSS offers an essentialist's ideal wardrobe: precisely cut separates, polished dresses and effortless workwear. Modern Collections - Boss Black > Boss > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BOSS. Color: Grey Melange. Size: XL.