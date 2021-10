Effortless comfort and style are assured with this cropped jumpsuit cut from a drapey Tencel® lyocell rib. 47" length; 20" inseam; 23" leg opening (size XX-Small) Hidden back-zip closure Crewneck Cap sleeves Front slant pockets Drawstring waist Unlined 88% Tencel lyocell, 12% elastane Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing Machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA of imported fabric