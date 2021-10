Show off your flirty style with a hint of skin in this ribbed, cropped shirt featuring a body-hugging fit and full-length sleeves. 15 1/2" length Crewneck Long sleeves 85% nylon, 15% spandex; Heathered Grey is 43% polyester, 42% cationic polyester, 15% spandex Machine wash, dry flat Made in the USA of imported fabric Women's Clothing