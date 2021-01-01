From kiki de montparnasse

Kiki de Montparnasse Ribbed Garter Tank in White

$184.00
In stock
Buy at forward

Description

Kiki de Montparnasse Ribbed Garter Tank in White Self: 100% cottonContrast Fabric: 100% silk. Made in USA. Machine wash. Asymmetric hem with garter details. Lightweight ribbed knit jersey fabric. KSSF-WS2. C002TP002. About the designer: Kiki de Montparnasse is the global luxury brand that celebrates intimacy and inspires the romantic imagination. Each piece is made with couture-like precision which echoes the label's Parisian-chic sensibility. The pieces can be worn inside or flaunted in public, bringing a sense of excitement to special occasions and to the everyday.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com