A ribbed knit tee featuring short sleeves, a round neckline, cutout back with a strappy back design, and a cropped hem. | This is an independent brand and not a Forever 21 branded item. | 94% nylon, 6% spandex | Hand wash cold | Model is 5'8.5" and wearing a Small | Ribbed Strappy Cropped Tee in Baby Blue, Size M/L