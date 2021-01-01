Whether it's training day or you're lounging it up, the Jockey Active Ribbed Texture Leggings will keep you comfortable. Ribbed texture leggings with high-leg slip hand pockets at sides. Compression waistband. Seamless construction. 7/8 length. 72% nylon, 28% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 34 1 2 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 11 1 2 in Back Rise: 13 1 2 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.