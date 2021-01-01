Off-White Ribbed Wool Cutout Skirt

This stretch-wool rib-knit skirt has a polished pencil knee-length cut and contemporary side cutout detail that bares a peek of skin. Seamless waist Concealed side zip Side circle cutout detail Rib-knit finish Virgin wool/elastane/polyamide Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Pencil silhouette About 34" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Designer and CEO Virgil Abloh launched to fame in 2012 for Off-White's streetwear-heavy aesthetic. Blending the cool look and feel of hoodies and sweatpants with highly tailored suiting, eveningwear and separates, Abloh consistently cites the cultural zeitgeist as ongoing inspiration. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Off-white > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Off-White. Color: Blue. Size: 2.