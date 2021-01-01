In September We Wear Gold Ribbon Childhood Cancer Awareness T-Shirt

Perfect for any childhood cancer survivor or family member who loves someone battling cancer. Childhood cancer has an 80% survival rate if caught early, so let's raise awareness for this terrible disease. Support childhood cancer, in September we wear gold In September We Wear Gold awesome gift for great brave warrior we hope to help anyone in any family and make them feel happy grab this cute gold ribbon design Childhood cancer awareness gift to great people & till them we care about you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem