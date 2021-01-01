Teal Purple Ribbon Heart Grandpa Suicide Awareness Graphic Tote Bag

Grandfather Every day I miss my Grandpa suicide awareness products merchandise clothing & apparel for family who lost a loved one to suicide. Teal and purple heart graphic print design with uplifting sayings phrases you matter fight live love to support. Wear teal and purple awareness ribbon accessories for suicide awareness prevention month in September to give hope to people grieving loss in remembrance in memory of loved ones relatives friends who died passed away. Sympathy keepsake gifts to help heal. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.