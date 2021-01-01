Cri du Chat Syndrome Awareness Grandmother Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Grandmother Cri du Chat Syndrome support, Cri du Chat Syndrome Grandmother, Cri du Chat Syndrome Grandma, Cri du Chat Syndrome Grandmom, cat's cry syndrome Grandmom, Grandmom cat's cry syndrome awareness, Cri du 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.