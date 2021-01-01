From stevens johnson syndrome awareness sister support

Stevens Johnson Syndrome Awareness Sister Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Sister Stevens Johnson Syndrome support, Stevens Johnson Syndrome Sister, Stevens Johnson Syndrome Sibling, Stevens Johnson Syndrome Sis, SjS Sis, Sis SjS awareness, Stevens Johnson Syndrome family member, and S 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com