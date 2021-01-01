Stroke Awareness Brain Disease Related Cat Kitten Ribbon Tote Bag

Great design related to Stroke support, Stroke Brain Disease, Stroke Cousin, Stroke Sister, Stroke Mother, Brain Disease awareness, Cat Kitten disorder, Stroke family member, Stroke brother, Stroke father, Stroke son, Stroke daughter, Stroke Warriors an For a Stroke wife, Stroke husband, Stroke cousin, Stroke niece, Stroke nephew, Stroke boy, or Stroke girl. Celebrate Stroke Awareness Month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.