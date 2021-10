White Ribbon Tree - Lung Cancer Awareness Apparel Great Lung Cancer Awareness Design with a White ribbon tree. The perfect outfit for family members of a Lung Cancer warrior. Let's show your love and support to these fighters. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.