LEVI'S Ribcage Short in Blue. - size 27 (also in 24, 25, 26, 28, 29) LEVI'S Ribcage Short in Blue. - size 27 (also in 24, 25, 26, 28, 29) 99% cotton 1% elastane. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Light fading detail. Raw cut hem. Shorts measure approx 12.5 in length. Imported. LEIV-WF53. 77879-0030. Levi Strauss & Co., established in 1853, is a brand with a loyal, worldwide following. Their innovation with the co-invention of the blue jean was an integral part in creating their culture of self-expression and American cool that still resonates today. Each ready-to-wear design produced by the iconic label is made with special attention to craftsmanship, progress, and sustainability.