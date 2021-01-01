Wrangler Riggs Workwear Fleece Lined Relaxed Fit Jean

100% Cotton Mexico Machine Wash RELAXED FIT. This relaxed fit work jean is designed with function and comfort in mind. Built with a relaxed fit through the seat, thigh, and knee, our lined work jean sits comfortably on the waist and leaves plenty of room to fit over your work boots. ROOM2MOVE COMFORT. For long days on the job, you want a work jean that keeps you comfortable. Made with an improved fit, this jean features an action gusset crotch and deep front pockets for added range of movement and comfort in wear. FLEECE LINED. These relaxed fit jeans are lined in quilted thinsulate insulation fleece for warmth and protection from the elements While in the workplace. Constructed from 14.5oz cotton denim or 10oz cotton canvas, these lined jeans are built to last. DURABLE CONSTRUCTION. Built for long-lasting durability on the job, This jean comes equipped with triple reinforced seams, a leather tape measure reinforcement and back pockets reinforced at stress areas - this durable relaxed fit jean is made to last. FIVE POCKET STYLING. (2) back pockets, (2) deep front pockets, (1) watch pocket, and (1) reinforced tape measure storage for easy-access.