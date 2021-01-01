Right Speech Samma Vaca Buddha Kind Truth Anti Bullying T-Shirt

Right Speech, or Samma Vaca, is a moral discipline in the Buddhist Eightfold Path. It is a spiritual practice devoted to restraining from negative talk. This includes lying, gossip, bullying words and idle chatter. Features Buddha image. These days, there are many platitudes about speaking kind words or refraining from bullying others. The Buddha preached this all along. Perfect for yoga or meditation class. Great conversation starter for those who question the meaning of the phrase. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem