AGOLDE Riley High Rise Straight Crop in Blue. - size 26 (also in 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34) AGOLDE Riley High Rise Straight Crop in Blue. - size 26 (also in 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34) 59% organic cotton 40% viscose 1% elastane. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Button fly. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering detail. 12.5 at the knee narrows to 12 at the leg opening. AGOL-WJ344. A056D-1255. Based in downtown Los Angeles, AGOLDE is a premium denim label dedicated to highlighting youth culture throughout the decades. Instead of simply replicating your favorite styles from the past, they set out to recreate them with a contemporary approach in mind. The styles may emit an irreverent attitude, but AGOLDE is serious when it comes to quality. They use only the most innovative fabrics sourced from around the world and facilitate all product development to create denim of the highest caliber.