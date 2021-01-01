Relax or work out in the soft and comfy good hYOUman Riley - Love - Tank Top. Featuring a chest pocket, finished arm holes, and a relaxed fit, the Riley is perfect for layering, workouts, and everyday wear! good hYOUman follows the simple mission of do something that makes you, and those around you, feel good! good hYOUman does this by creating the most comfortable clothes on the planet, but also by partnering with organizations and individuals who facilitate our mission of giving back and doing good every day. Signature Cloud Fabric, a finely knit super-soft jersey blend of cotton and modal. Relaxed fit. Crew neck. Sleeveless. Chest pocket with LOVE graphic. Finished arm holes. Curved hem. 50% cotton, 50% modal. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in the U.S.A. Measurements: Length: 29 in Chest Measurement: 36 in Sleeve Length: 4 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.