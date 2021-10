When the day calls for a simple and on the go shoe, slip on the MICHAEL Michael Kors Rina Slide for a casual but oh so cute style! Faux leather upper boasts a quilted and studded design. Open toe sihouette. Man made lining on the lightly padded footbed. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.