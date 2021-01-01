WeWoreWhat Ring Bandeau Bikini Top in White. - size S (also in M, XS) WeWoreWhat Ring Bandeau Bikini Top in White. - size S (also in M, XS) Self: 85% nylon 15% spandexLining: 84% nylon 16% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unpadded. Back tie closure. Ring cut-out with accent tie. Vintage illustration motif. Item not sold as set. WWWR-WX191. WWST35-7. Danielle Bernstein is the founder and face behind world-renowned fashion blog @weworewhat. A native New Yorker, Bernstein started her career 10 years ago - leading the influencer industry into what it is today. In 2016, Danielle launched her line of overalls and jumpsuits, and later her successful swim line. She is now bringing both of her brands under one roof with the launch of shop WeWoreWhat. Her brand is consistently expanding with new categories like denim & activewear.