Gold-Plated Cross Personalized Ring. A slim line of script adds charm and meaning to this elegant bauble that's sleek and stackable. Full graphic text: (personalize name)Face: 0.54'' W x 0.33'' HGold-plated sterling silverImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.