Meet the Vera Bradley Soft Fringe Scarf in the Rio pattern. Keep one handy for unexpected chilly days (or meeting rooms) or when you want to adopt the mystery of an old-time movie star! 100% rayon for a softer hand feel. Dry clean or hand wash and dry flat. Find other Vera Bradley scarves and accessories on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page. - Dimensions are 72 ½" wide x 26 ¼" high.