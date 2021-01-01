retrofete Rio Skirt in Olive. - size XS (also in L, S) retrofete Rio Skirt in Olive. - size XS (also in L, S) Self: 100% nylonLining: 95% viscose 5% lycra. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Mesh overlay with beading and sequins throughout. Skirt measure approx 14 in length. ROFR-WQ44. FW21-4376. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.