XTRATUF Riptide Men's Airmesh Deck Shoes, Gray & Orange (22200), 7.5

Economical deck shoe features a full Airmesh upper that allows shoes to breathe, keeping your feet cool on hot summer days Airmesh is quick-dry and combines with medial holes for excellent drainage--ideal for kayaking and river-shore fishing where feet are constantly awash PU/EVA Comfort insole cushions feet and helps prevent foot and leg fatigue; rear pull loops for easy on/off and convenient lace toggles for easy tightening and locking Slip-resistant Chevron outsole provides excellent traction on slippery decks and rocks; outsole is non-marking for safe outdoor/indoor transition Designed for ultimate packability, the shoes easily push down flat for convenient tucking away in knapsack or back pockets; orange accents add style notes to subtle gray upper