Minn Kota Riptide SM 55 Saltwater Bow Mount Trolling Motors

The Minn Kota® Riptide® SM is the trusted powerhouse that meets the demands of rigorous use year-round. This powerful motor keeps you in position to make the catch of the day, every day. Features include a composite shaft, tilt-exter tiler, Digital Maximizer™ and weedless wedge prop. FEATURES: Riptide SM resists corrosion and performs with flawless reliability SM mount won't budge, flex or vibrate Tilt/Extend Tiller tilts up to 45° and extends 6" Push-to-test battery gauge Digital Maximizer™ gives up to five times longer run time on a single charge Delivers the precise amount of power needed at any setting, along with variable speed control Advanced, digital micro processing optimizes draw to extend battery life and reduce damaging heat Weedless Wedge™ 2 Prop is the latest generation of this legendary Roland Martin design Swept-back and flared blades on propeller Advanced Corrosion Protection Premium-grade marine alloys, including aluminum upper arms that are virtually impervious to oxidative corrosion (rust) Metals undergo a rigid multi-step cleaning process before being anodized or coated with special zinc dichromate armor plating All components are then finished with 5-mil TGIC polyester, powder coat paint Encapsulated electronics in marine-grade urethane to protect the electronic circuitry All electrical connections are sealed with liquid-tight heat shrink tubing to form an impregnable barrier against the destructive effects of saltwater Sacrificial anode protects the motor from galvanic corrosion Indestructible composite shaft Unlike steel, the shaft will not kink, break, rust, or corrode and is guaranteed for life Composite shaft Warranty: 3 year Max Thrust: 55 lbs. Volts: 12 Shaft Length: 52" Mount: Latch & Door Control: Tilt/Extend Tiller Speeds: Variable Model: 1363421